Kashmiri Pandit employees continue protest

Srinagar: The protest by Kashmiri Pandit employees over the killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat entered the 13th day on Tuesday as the protestors did not resume duties even after assurances given by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his visit to Sheikhpura migrant camp.

The employees continued their protest saying they won’t resume duties till their demand for relocation outside Kashmir is met.

Shouting slogans against district administration, the protestors raised slogans like “we want justice”.

Sinha on Monday visited the Sheikhpora migrant camp where Kashmiri Pandit employees have been protesting the killing of Rahul Bhat, and assured them that their problems will be addressed honestly.

Bhat (35), who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba militants at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12.

Sinha, during his interaction with protesting employees, admitted he was late in visiting the camp.

Referring to the demand for providing a government job to Bhat’s wife, the LG said her qualifications will be checked and whatever is feasible will be provided.

Sinha told the protesting employees that the pain he felt over Bhat’s killing was no less than what they felt.

There is nothing more unfortunate for the head of an administration than the killing of a government employee, he added.

Sinha expressed hope that the employees “will soon feel that many things have been done”.

“I want to assure you that I will honestly try that there is a redressal of your issues and that you live with your families at ease,” he LG said.

“This administration is committed to the welfare of its employees. There is a need to see our intention. There is no need to have any ill-feelings… I want to assure you that your problems will be addressed honestly and judiciously,” Sinha said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir had last week directed deputy commissioners to accommodate Kashmiri Pandit employees close to their places of residence or at district headquarters, whichever is feasible for them. PTI

