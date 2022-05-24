Bike rider killed in Sangam road accident

Srinagar: A 23year-old bike rider was killed in a road accident in Sangam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

An official said that a bike (JK02BE-7030) rider Yasir Ahmad Dar son of Manzoor Ahmad Dar, a resident of Naina Batpora Pulwama lost control over the bike and hit the divider of the road and then collided with a Taveera at Tulkhan crossing in Sangam area of Bijbehara.

He said in the incident he received critical injuries was immediately shifted to SDH Bijbehara for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

He further added that body has been handed over to his legal heirs after medico-legal formalities. A police official said caase has been registered in this regard—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print