Lightning kills 49 sheep in Gund

Gund: As many as 49 sheep were killed in a lightning strike in Haknar Gund village area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on late Sunday evening.
An official said that a shepherd family was camping in Haknar Gund forest when amid heavy rain, hailstorm, and gusty winds, lightning struck and killed 49 sheep.
Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal visited the mishap site and consoled the shepherds. Javid Iqbal told Kashmir Reader that instructions were issued to the concerned Patwari and veterinary officials to examine the 49 sheep and prepare a comprehensive report so that compensation could be granted.
There was no report of any human loss in the incident, the Tehsildar said.