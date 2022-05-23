Institute for Intellectual Development Doda conducts Personality Development Workshop

Srinagar: A One Month workshop on “Personality Development Programme” was organized by Institute for Intellectual Development Doda from 15th April to 15th May, 2022 Chenab Valley Public Hr Sec School Doda under the Course Trainer and Director, IID Dr. Mohammad Shuhaib Balwan. The Grand convocation of that was organised on 22nd May 2022. The Chief Guest on the Occasion was Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy. The prominent personalities who graced the occasions include Dr. Wahied Khawar Balwan, Senior Assistant Professor Zoology, GDC Kilhotran, Dr. Imtiaz Zargar, Assistant Professor Urdu GDC Marwah, Atta ur Rehman Natnoo KAS, Mohd. Ashraf Khurwani, District Information Officer, KAS, Shokat Ali Mughal, Sarshad Natnoo , Shohab ul Haq Butt, Ved Raj Gupta Chairman MCD, Aftab Ahmed Khokhar, Mohd. Sharief Balwan and Dr. Zia Showkat.The main objective of the Workshop was to familiarize participants with the emerging ideas and trends on how to develop personality in the 21st century contexts. The programme also aimed to teach participants to work with various professionals, people and groups to understand the meaning of life and work in the present context; to enhance their communication skills and interpersonal skills in order to function in professional and social settings effectively; to enrich the academic language skills (writing and presentation skills) for academic writing and presentations; to understand effective planning, time management and implementation for setting goals and achieving both personal and professional goals; to learn to evaluate oneself (self-appraisal and introspection) for further growth, personally and professionally. The workshop adopted the processes demonstration-cum-discussion, presentation/lecture-cum discussion, group work, group presentation, assignments and film / video viewing. The convocation started with introductory address by Dr. Mohd. Shuhaib Balwan, Course coordinator and culminated with vote of thanks and prize distribution among the participants of workshop by dignitaries present over here.

