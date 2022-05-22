Revisit security plans, SoPs of police establishments: DGP to officers

Visits Traffic Police hqrs, Kothibagh Police Station gutted in fire

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday visited Traffic Police Headquarters Srinagar and Kothibagh Police Station to take stock of damages caused by the fire incidents.

He was apprised by officers about the cause of the fire and the details of the damages to property, equipment and records, a police official said.

Singh directed the officers to take all necessary steps to update the records of these establishments and started the work of renovating the blazed part of these buildings urgently.

The DGP insisted that office work of the department and services provided to the people at these places should not get affected.

He impressed upon all the officers to take necessary measures so that such incidents do not occur in future.

Singh directed the officers to revisit the security plans and check the drills and standard operating procedures regularly with regard to manmade and natural disasters of all the police establishments.

He impressed upon officers to fill the gaps if any on urgent basis and address the issues if found during the review of the drills and gadgets of the police establishment.

On May 18, Traffic Police Headquarters Srinagar top floor was partially damaged in a blaze which broke out in the wee hours and on May 20, fire broke out from the first floor of the Kothibagh Police Station

