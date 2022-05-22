Ashok Parmar inspects Shahpur Kandi Dam project site, asks for expediting works

KATHUA: Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Ashok Kumar Parmar, along with his counterpart from Punjab, Principal Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Krishan Kumar, jointly inspected progress on prestigious Shahpur Kandi Dam project.

Both the Principal Secretaries convened a high level meeting at project site in which Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Pandey, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta, ADC Kathua, Atul Gupta, ACR Kathua, Sandeep Seointra and other concerned officers were present.

It was decided in the meeting that there will be a monthly revoew of progress on the project so as to ensure that work is done expeditiously towards project completion.

Parmar was apprised by the Deputy Commissioner Kathua that felling of trees, removal of structures and utility shifting is in full swing which will be completed within two days. He assured that there shall be no hurdle on account of construction activities and execution of works will be done simultaneously.

He directed the officers to keep provision of security check at the confluence point from Basantpur side. Besides, the issue of staff crunch was also discussed during the meeting in response to which both sides agreed to station the required manpower.

Further, Superintending Engineer PWD (R&B) apprised that the work for shifting of Noor bridge coming under the submergence has been allotted and soil investigation has also been conducted. He also informed that work was held up by Wildlife Department for which all the documents have been uploaded on PARVESH portal for getting statutory clearance.

Principal Secretary directed the Chief Engineer PWD to speed up the construction work on Noora bridge which falls on Lakhanpur- Basohli road ensuring its completion before July 2023. He exhorted upon the executing agencies to remove all existing bottlenecks hampering the work as the project is of national importance.

The meeting also had discussion on issues pertaining to J&K such as raising of crest level of head regulator of hydel channel, construction of head regulators for Ravi Canal, construction of balance portion of Ravi canal and fall at confluence point, construction of aqueduct on Sukhal Khad, construction of Syphon for Kashmir Canal including shifting of alignment of Lakhanpur-Basohli road including construction of Noora Bridge, land acquisition, cost of structures and felling of trees.

Parmar directed the Deputy Commissioner Kathua to expedite the matter of land acquisition besides asking Division Manager FDC Jammu to expedite the work on felling of trees so that construction of Ravi canal can be started at the earliest.

Pertinently, Rs. 2715.70 crore Shahpur kandi Dam Project once completed would provide assured irrigation water of 1150 cusecs which will irrigate 32173 hectares of agricultural land falling in Kathua, Hiranagar, Samba and Vijaypur areas of J&K.

