Summer vacation in Jammu from May—23 to June—09

Srinagar: The School Education Departement on Saturday announced summer vacations in Jammu region for all classes from May-23 and May-30 respectively:

Director of School Education Jammu in an communique has said, “ In view of the prevailing hot weather conditions, it is hereby

ordered that all the government educational Institutions and recognized Private Schools shall observe Summer vacation.”

The communique states that upto 8th standard, the vacations are slated from May-23 to July-09 and for 9-12 classes, the vacation is slated May-30 to July-09—(KNO)

