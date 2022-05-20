Delimitation commission’s order come into effect from today

Srinagar: In a significant development, the delimitation commission’s order on Jammu & Kashmir’s electoral segments has come into effect from Friday as the Government of India issued a notification in this regard.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday issued a notification declaring May 20 as the date on which the order of the delimitation commission shall come into effect.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub—sections (2) and (3) of section 62 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), the Central Government hereby appoints the 20th day of May, 2022, as the date on which the orders of the Delimitation Commission, Order No. 1, dated the 14th March, 2022 and Order No. 2, dated the 5th May, 2022, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, Section 3, Sub-section (iii), vide numbers O.N. 6(E), dated the 14th March, 2022, and O.N. 17 (E), dated the 05th May, 2022, respectively, shall take effect,” reads the notification.

Under The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the Central government is empowered to notify a date from which the order of delimitation commission shall come into effect.

On May 5, the delimitation panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd.) Ranjana Desai unveiled the final electoral map of Jammu & Kashmir—(KNO)

