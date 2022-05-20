4 militants, OGW arrested in grenade attack on wine shop in Baramulla: Police

Large cache of pistols, ammunition, grenades, IED recovered from them

Srinagar: Four militants and one associate were arrested in Baramulla, making a breakthrough in a grenade attack on wine shop in Baramulla, police said on Thursday.

One employee of the newly opened liquor shop at Dewan Bag in the north Kashmir district was killed and three more were injured in the attack.

A police spokesperson said that the arrested militants were affiliated with Falcon Squad of Lashkar-e-Toiba and arms and ammunition besides an IED was recovered from their possession.

During investigation, several pieces of evidence at the scene of crime were assessed and analysed and some critical leads came to fore, it said.

“CCTV footage from the nearby cameras were also obtained which helped to reconstruct the sequence of events pre and post the incident. On the basis of human and technical intelligence, a few suspects were picked up for questioning,” police said.

It identified the arrested militants as Shahid Showkat Bala son of Showkat Ahmad Bala resident of Banglowbagh, Safeer Ahmad Mir son of Gh Nabi Mir resident of Mir Sahib Old Town, Mohd Maroof Soleh @Adil son of Nazir Ahmad Soleh resident of Kanlibagh & Faisal Shaban Gojri son of Mohd Shaban Gojri resident of Chesti Colony, Baramulla. The militant associate was identified as Hafif Ahmad Sofi son of Bilal Ahmad Sofi resident of Arampora, Baramulla.

During further investigation and disclosures made by the militants, police said, they raided several locations.

It said one Bajaj Pulsar motorbike bearing registration number JK05F 4822, used in the grenade attack on the wine shop was seized. Besides five pistols, 9 magazines, 205 rounds, 23 grenades, an IED & other incriminating material was recovered from them.

“Pertinent to mention here that the consignment of weapons and explosive substance was received by these militants a few days before they carried out the attack on the wine shop,” police said.

Further investigation also revealed that the same group of militants were involved in several militant acts. They include grenade attacks in Baramulla town last year, firing incidents in and around Baramulla, transportation of weapons and explosives etc, police added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print