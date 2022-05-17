Killings are plans to push you out of Kashmir; dont allow such elements succeed: IGP tells protesting KPs at Budgam

Budgam: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Tuesday met protesting KPs at Budgam and urged them not to think of leaving Kashmir as the “same was plans of militants and their masters across” that has to be foiled by all means. He assured KPs of every help and promised them “better and enhanced security cover in the days ahead.”

While addressing Kashmiri Pandit protesters at Sheikhpora, Budgam, Inspector General of Kashmir said that the shortcomings in security grid will be addressed very soon and at the same time, ‘we will eradicate terrorism’.

The Kashmir police chief visited Sheikhpora where the pandit community has been protesting continuously for the last six days against the killing of their colleague last week.

Assuring the protesters there, he said: “Everyone including police, army and even local people will have to fight against terrorism. I urge the protesters not to do anything that will make our enemy successful. To push you out of Kashmir is the plan of militants and their masters which has to be foiled you and us collectively.”

He said attacking KP community is a ploy of the to drive them out of Kashmir which “we will never allow to succeed.”

“On behalf of the Army, Police and other security forces, I assure protesters that any shortcomings in security grid regarding the safety and security of KP’s will be addressed very soon, ” he said, adding that at the same time, terrorism will be eradicated as we have been doing—(KNO)

