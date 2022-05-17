Isolated light rains forecast as night temp falls in J&K

Srinagar,: Weatherman has forecast “isolated light rain/thunderstorm over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

Also, the night temperature recorded a drop across J&K and a meteorological department official here said Srinagar recorded a low of 12.5°C against 15.4°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 1.1°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 9.4°C against 13.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 5.8°C against 9.1°C last night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.9°C against 13.1°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.6°C against 5.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 6.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.8°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.0°C against 13.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.1°C against 30.5°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.0°C, Batote 17.3°C and Bhaderwah 11.7°C, the official added. (GNS)

