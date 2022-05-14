Schools Asked Not To Plan Excursion To Gulmarg On Weekends

Srinagar: Citing “unprecedented flow of tourists” and threat to ecologically fragile environs of the place, Chief Executive Officer of Gulmarg Development Authority has written a letter to Director School Education Kashmir, urging him to ask educational institutions in the Valley not to plan excursion/picnic to the famous resort on weekend.

From last couple of weeks, Gulmarg has witnessed unprecedented flow of tourist which has caused frequent traffic jams and other inconveniences in the area,” reads the letter,.

It is pertinent to mention here that phase 1st of the Master Plan- 2032 stands approved by the State Administrative Council (SAC) vide decision No. 140/20/2018, dated 22.11.2018, wherein some major threats have been detailed in view of the increased tourist influx,” the letter reads, adding, “the Increased tourist influx associated with the promotion of mass tourism to the area shall have serious and adverse consequence.”

That maximum noise levels in the resort area slightly exceeded prescribed standards for daytime level of noise, it reads.

“This continued growth and development of the resort area will impact the community noise levels through the introduction of addition private and commercial traffic and intensification of tourism, and will impact wildlife behavior and human health,” the letter underlined, adding, “In addition to this there are some other issues like, Environment issues, biodiversity issues, pollution issues, flora and fauna issues, aesthetic issues, etc, which need to addressed in terms of Master Plan 2032.”

In view of it, coupled with the facts that most of the locals prefer to visits the area on weekend (Saturday and Sunday), the CEO requested the DSEK to issue necessary directions to all the heads of the schools of the valley, to plan their excursion/picnic to Gulmarg any day of the week, except Saturday and Sunday “so that eco fragile environment is maintained in terms of approved Master Plan.” (GNS)

