Man killed after hit by vehicle in Budgam

Budgam: A man was killed on Friday late evening after hit by a vehicle in Chadoora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

However, family members of the deceased held protest and alleged that he was murdered.

Family members said that, yesterday about 8. 30 pm he was at home when someone called him to come out. “But however he didn’t return to home instead he was found in pool of blood by locals on nearby road,” they said.

Identified as Farooq Ah Sheikh son of Gh Nabi Sheikh a resident of Kheerigund Chadoora was immediately shifted to Sub district hospital Nagam where he succumbed to his injuries.

Family members further said that those who brought deceased to the hospital have found screw driver marks on his face and head. They have appealed administration to probe all the aspects.

An official said that driver of a vehicle has been arrested and investigation has been started to find out weather it’s a murder or an accident—(KNO)

