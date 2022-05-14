Director Agriculture Kashmir visits Potato Seed Development Farm Sedow

SRINAGAR: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal along with Potato Development Officer Kashmir today visited high altitude Potato Seed Multiplication Farm Sedow.
During the visit, the Director inspected all the sections of farm and reviewed the ongoing agriculture practices. He also held interaction with the concerned officers and asked them to adopt latest standard interventions in the sector of seed production so that the demand for different types of seeds could be ensured to the farmers in sufficient quantity and at the right time.
He exhorted upon the officers to organize demonstration sessions for farmers and agri-entrepreneurs to acquaint themselves with the latest and modern trends regarding seed production.
Iqbal on the occasion highlighted the achievements made by the Department for ensuring round the year availability of seeds of different crops to the farming community. He said Departmental farms are a vital link in this direction.