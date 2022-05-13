North Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Bandipora

Srinagar: A fierce Gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Brar Aragam area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Brar.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Pertinently one LeT militant resident of Baramulla who had recently infiltrated into Valley was killed in Bandipora encounter on Wednesday. (GNS)

