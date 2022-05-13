LG, political parties condemn killing

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties in Kashmir condemned the killing of Kashmiri pandit employee inside his office in Budgam.

“I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists at Budgam. Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J&K Govt stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, Sinha tweeted.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tweeted, “We unequivocally condemn the killing of Rahul Bhat ji, who was working as an employee in revenue dept Budgam. Despite deployment of security forces in every nook & corner of the valley, even govt offices aren’t safe. Our thoughts, prayers are with the family in this hour of grief.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, “I unequivocally condemn the murderous militant attack on Rahul Bhat. Rahul was a government employee working in the Tehsil office in Chadoora where he was attacked. Targeted killings continue & a sense of fear grows unchecked. My heartfelt condolences to Rahul’s family. RIP.”

“This young man had his entire life ahead of him & to know that his life was so cruelly extinguished today is tragic,” he said.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur strongly denounced the cowardly act by militants.

The attackers must be brought to justice, he added.

The Congress, while condemning the killing, said the perpetrators of such heinous crimes should know that they cannot achieve anything by such inhuman acts.

The Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone also condemned the killing and extended sympathies and unwavering support to the family of the victim.

