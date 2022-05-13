Govt Forms SIT To Probe Killing Of KP Employee, SHO Attached

Srinagar: Government on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe “all aspects” attack leading to the killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee inside tehsil office Chadoora in centrl Kashmir’s Budgam district. The government also attached concerned Station House Officer.

“A decision has been taken to constitute special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable (militant) attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a tweet .

He also announced that J&K administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhat’s wife in “Jammu” and financial assistance to the family. “The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter,” LG said.

Meanwhile an official spokesman here “denied” “social media reports of resignations by Migrant employees”, saying “no such letter of resignation(s) have been received by the administration.”

“ Service related issues are being addressed in time bound manner, in week. The process has been already started,” the official said. (GNS)

