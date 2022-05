Srinagar: Police on Friday said that two militants were killed in a gunfight at Brar Aragam area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora.

“1 more (militant) killed (total 2). Search operation is in progress. Further details shall follow,” police said in a tweet as per GNS.

Earlier IGP Kashmir said two recent infiltrated Pakistani militants of LeT who escaped from recent operation on 11 May 2022 at Salinder forest area were “tracked down.” (GNS)

