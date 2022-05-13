Bandipora Encounter: One LeT militants killed: IGP Kashmir

Says slain militant had given slip in Salinder encounter, who recently infiltrated

Srinagar: One militant belonging to oufit Lashkar-i-Toiba has been killed in an ongoing gunfight on Friday in Brar Aragam area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the officials said.

Quoting Inspectors General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, The Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, ” Two recent infiltrated Pakistani militants of LeT militant outfit who escaped from recent anti-militant operation on 11/5/22 at Salinder forest area were +tracked down. They have been trapped today at Brar Bandipora.

In another tweet, The Kashmir Police Zone wrote, “01 militant killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,”.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print