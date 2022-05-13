4 Persons Die While Cleaning Well in Kupwara

Kupwara: At least four persons, including a father son duo, died in a probable case of asphyxiation while cleaning a well in Keegam area of frontier north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Local sources said that commotion broke out in Keegam Kandi this afternoon after news spread of four persons falling unconscious while cleaning a well. People from the area took to the site in a bid to rescue the persons, however once a person entered the water source, he also fell unconscious, they said.

“The victims were later on retrieved from the well by the locals and police with the assistance of army and taken to 168 Military Hospital Drugmulla”, the sources said adding “despite efforts made by the doctors, four persons could not be revived.”

The deceased persons have been identified; Nazeer Ahmad Magray (36), Abdul Gani Magray (60), his son Lateef Ah Magray (35) and Obaid Ahmad Magray (30). The other person identified as Mohammad Younis, resident of Kerbal Anantnag working in MES, has been referred to SMHS Srinagar.

Meanwhile officials have confirmed the death of two persons so far. “We have so far received reports about the death of two persons and the other persons are under treatment”, they said. (GNS)

