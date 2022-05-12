Injured employee of Tehsil office Chadoora succumbs at SMHS hospital

Budgam: An employee of Revenue department, who was shot at by the unidentified gunmen at Tehsil office Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday afternoon, succumbed to his injuries.

Official sources said that an employee at Tehsil office identified as Rahul Bhatt was fired upon by the unidentified gunmen in the office premises.

The employee sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to SMHS hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the search operation was launched immediately after the incident to nab the attackers—(KNO)

