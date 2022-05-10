Threat To Yatra neutralized: IGP Kashmir On Dooru Gunfight

Srinagar: Two militants of Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit were killed in an encounter with a joint team of police and army at Dooru area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, an official said.

A senior police officer said a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area amid inputs about the presence of the militants.

As the joint team of the forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on them, which was retaliated, triggering off the gunfight in which two militants were killed.

“This encounter is important in 2 aspects: 1st, it is the same group of (militants) who escaped from Watnad encounter on 16/4/22 in which we lost 1 soldier,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, adding, “2nd, encounter site is very close to (national highway) & imminent threat to NHW & Yatra neutralized.” (GNS)

