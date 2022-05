Budgam: The security forces on Monday found an old rusted shell at Tosamaidan area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

SSP Budgam said that security forces received an information that an old shell is lying at Tosamaidan.

He said that teams of police and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) have been called on the spot to defuse the shell—(KNO)

