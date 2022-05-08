Policeman killed by militants in Srinagar

Srinagar: A policeman was shot at and killed after militants attacked him on Srinagar’s busy Ali Jan Road on Saturday.

Early on Saturday morning, a police spokesperson said that the constable in civvies on his way to office on a motorcycle was fired upon by militants at Aiwa bridge along Ali Jan Road in the city.

The injured constable was shifted to nearby SKIMS hospital, Soura where doctors termed his condition as critical.

A top police officer told GNS that the cop was identified as Ghulam Hassan Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar of Danwar Eidgah. He was travelling on his bike, possibly on way to duty at PCR, when militants fired upon him, leaving him critically injured.

The policeman is currently posted with 112 police vehicle as a driver.

Later in the evening, the policeman succumbed to his injuries, Dr G N Yatoo, said a senior doctor at SKIMS.

“Around 8:40 am, terrorists fired at and critically injured Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Ghulam Hassan near Aiwa Bridge in Safakadal area of the city,” a police official said.

Soon after the incident, police and security forces reached the spot to assess the situation. The area was cordoned off and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers, the official added. GNS

