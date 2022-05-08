Foreigner among two LeT militants killed in Kulgam encounter: Police

Kulgam: Jammu and Kashmir Police Sunday said two militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in the Devsar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A senior police officer said that two militants including foreigner belonging to LeT militant outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces at Cheyan area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

He said that the operation was launched by security forces including Police, Army’s 9 RR and CRPF in Cheyan area of Devsar after specific information about the presence of militants.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces, who retaliated, adding that two militants were killed in the gunfight.

The officials said the slain militants were affiliated with militant outfit Lashker-e-Toiba—(KNO)

