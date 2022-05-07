Srinagar: Injured Cop Succumbs To Injuries

Srinagar: A policeman who was injured in militant attack succumbed to injuries at SKIMS hospital here on Saturday evening.

The policeman in civvies was critically injured on Saturday morning after militants fired upon him near Aiwa Bridge along Dr Ali Jan road in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, officials said.

A top police officer told GNS that the cop, Ghulam Hassan Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar of Danwar Eidgah, was travelling in his bike, possibly on way to duty at PCR, when militant fired upon him this morning, leaving him critically injured.

The policeman, driver with 112 police vehicle, was shifted to nearby SKIMS hospital, the officer said.

Later in the evening, the policeman succumbed to his injuries, Dr G N Yatoo, a senior doctor at the tertiary care hospital said .

Earlier soon after the attack, whole area was cordoned off and searches launched to nab the attackers, the police officer had said. However when this report was filed, no arrest culminated. (GNS)

