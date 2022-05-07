Night Temp Settles Below Normal Across J&K

Srinagar: Night temperature recorded a drop and settled below normal across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.8°C against 11.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 0.9°C ‘below’ normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 7.8°C against 8.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.4°C ‘below’ normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam, having received 4.4mm of rain during 24 hours till 0830 hours today, recorded a minimum of 4.2°C against 5.6°C last night. The temperature was 1.3°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.5°C against 9.1°C on the previous night. It was 0.7°C ‘below’ normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.0°C against 4.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

While 5.2°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.2°C ‘below’ normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district which had 11.6mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 8.8°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.5°C ‘below’ normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.1°C against 21.9°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 10.4°C, Batote 11.1°C and Bhaderwah 8.4°C, the official added.

The weatherman has already predicted mainly “hot and dry weather” with possibility of brief rain and thunderstorm at “some pockets” late in the afternoon in Jammu and Kashmir for the next five days. He said there’s no forecast of any major rain spell for the next week. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print