Hot, dry weather forecast for 5 days in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Friday predicted mainly “hot and dry weather” with possibility of brief rain and thunderstorm at “some pockets” late in the afternoon in Jammu and Kashmir for next five days.

“Today, mainly hot & dry weather is most likely in J&K. Same weather likely to continue for next 5 days,” said a meteorological department official here.

However, he said, a brief spell of rain/thunderstorm “may occur at some pockets, mainly towards late afternoon.”

“There’s no forecast of any major rain spell for next 10 days,” the official said. Meanwhile, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.2°C against 11.1°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 0.5°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 8.4°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8 °C ‘below’ normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 5.6°C against 7.8°C last night. The temperature was 0.1°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.1°C against 9.7°C on the previous night. It was 0.1°C ‘below’ normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.0°C against 1.6°C on the previous night, the official said.

While 5.2°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 1.2°C ‘below’ normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 9.8°C against 9.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.5°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.9°C against 22.6°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 10.6°C, Batote 13.1°C and Bhaderwah 10.2°C, the official added. (GNS)

