More rains forecast as night temp falls at most places in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for more rain and thunderstorms in next 48 hours, night temperature recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar received 11.3 mm of rain in the 24 hours till 0830 hours today and recorded a low of 11.1°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 1.4°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund had 12.0 mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 9.8°C against 9.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam had 6.4 mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 7.8°C against 6.0°C last night. The temperature was 2.9°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag received 12.3mm of rain and recorded a low of 9.7°C against 10.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.3°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg received 28.6mm of rain and recorded a low of 1.6°C against 4.2°C on the previous night, the official said. While 4.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.7°C ‘below’ normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 4.3 mm of rain and recorded a low of 9.6°C against 10.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu received 10.6 mm of rain and recorded a low of 22.6°C against 21.2°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal received 15.6mm of rain and recorded a low of 10.1°C; Batote had 16.8mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 16.8°C while Bhaderwah had 13.0 mm of rain and recorded a low of 8.4°C, the official said.

“Scattered light rain and Ths over Jammu and Kashmir,” the official said about the forecast for next 24 hours. For subsequent 24 hours, the MeT official said: “scattered to fairly widespread light rain and Ths on 06/05/2022.” (GNS)

