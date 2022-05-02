Moon not sighted, Eid on Tuesday: Grand Mufti

Srinagar: The crescent moon has not been sighted in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said.

He said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the Shawal month was not sighted this evening.

“The Muslims will have to fast one more day as the Shawal moon has not been sighted this evening. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday,” he said.

In Delhi, the Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places in New Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and other parts of the country to establish that the moon had not been sighted anywhere.

“Therefore, Monday will be the last day of Ramzan and Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday,” he said.

Markazi Chand Committee head Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali also announced that the Shawwal moon had not been sighted and therefore Eid would be celebrated on May 3.

Muslim socio-religious organisation Edara-e-Sharia, Patna, announced that Eid would be celebrated on May 3 as the moon had not been sighted in the evening.

For the past two years, Muslims have been observing the fasting month and celebrating Eid in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, many of the Covid curbs have been lifted following a dip in cases and vaccination of people.

