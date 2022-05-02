Amid Forecast For Light Rain On Eid Day, Night Temp Rises In J&

Srinagar: Amid forecast fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorms tomorrow when Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in this part of the globe, night temperatures recorded an increase in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 14.0°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 4.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 10.6°C against 9.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 13.3°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. It was 4.9°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 6.7°C against 5.6°C last night. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 9.0°C against 6.7°C on the previous night, the official said. While 4.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 4.7°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.4°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.0°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 29.4°C against 26.7°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 6.8°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 12.6°C, Batote 16.5°C and Bhaderwah 13.9°C, the official said.
“Mainly dry weather is expected in the next 24 hours and fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorm is expected on May 3,” the weatherman said. (GNS)