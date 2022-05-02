Eid prayers: Jamia Masjid committee regrets 7am deadline

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration will not allow Eid prayers to be held at Eidgah ground or at historic Jamia Masjid in old city after 7.00 am on Eid, claimed the Masjid management committee on Sunday.

In a statement, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said that police and civil authorities called them on Saturday to convey that Eid prayers will not be allowed at Eidgah Srinagar and at Jamia Masjid Srinagar if not held before 7.00 am.

According to the Anjuman, the authorities have put several conditions on holding prayers at Eidgah or Jamia Masjid and sought a written undertaking from the management in this regard.

The Anjuman on Saturday had announced that Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah grounds at 9.30 am. In case of inclement weather, the prayers were planned an Jamia masjid at per past practice.

The Anjuman expressed surprise that while authorities have no problem with allowing Eid prayers at Hazratbal shrine at 10.30 am, they are putting conditions on holding prayers at Eidgah.

“The Anjuman Auqaf members are dismayed that after disallowing muslims of the valley to pray at Jamia Masjid on Juma-tul-vida and Shab-e-Qadr, authorities are now not allowing muslims to offer Eid prayers in the open at Eidgah, which is in tradition of the Prophet’s sunnah,” the management said.

It said they had approached the government run Waqf Board but the body responded by saying that they could not facilitate prayer arrangements unless authorities gave permission for it.

