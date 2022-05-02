Inter-District Narco-militant module busted in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: Police on Monday claimed to have busted Inter-district Narco-militant module by arresting two LeT militant associates along with herione worth 1.5 as well arms and ammunition in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement, the police said that during routine joint naka checking at Chenad crossing by Baramulla Police & Army 52 RR, two persons who were travelling in a tipper bearing registration JK09B-9787 were stopped for checking. During search of the vehicle 800 grams of contraband heroin-like substance was recovered from the vehicle and both persons were arrested who identified themselves as Nisar Ahmad Khan son of Mohd Maqbool resident of Khahmoh Rafiabad, Baramulla and Mohd Rafiq Khan son of Mehmood Khan resident of Lountha Tanghdhar, Kupwara. Involved vehicle was also seized.

The police spokesman further stated that during sustained questioning of the individuals by police and army 52 RR, they admitted that they are working with banned outfit LeT, and were in close contact with handlers of LeT across and working with LeT associates/ OGWs. Upon their disclosure, 01 AK 47 Magazine, 15 live rounds of AK 47 & 01 Chinese Grenade have also been recovered from the stepney which they have concealed inside. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that both the militant associates were given task to sell the contraband and the money so realized was supposed to be used for funding militant activities and acts.

Case under relevant sections of UAP Act, NDPS Act & Arms Act has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation set in motion, reads the statement.(GNS)

