Administrative Council approves fifty percent waiver of Passenger Tax

Jammu: In a significant move, the Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the waiver/exemption of fifty percent (50%) of Passenger Tax chargeable on various vehicles from 1st April, 2021 to 31st March, 2022.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The decision will address the genuine demand of the operators of commercial transport who have suffered losses on account of COVID-19 induced nation-wide lockdown and restrictions leading to non-operationalization of the public transport.

For owners of commercial vehicles, who have already deposited the passenger tax for aforesaid period in full, the excess amount paid thereof by them shall be adjusted against the liability accrued or accruable in the next financial year i.e for the time period of 1st April, 2022 to 31st March, 2023.

Further, the recovery of the outstanding passenger tax from the owners of the commercial vehicles for the financial year 2018-19 to 2021-22 will be made in four equal installments on quarterly basis commencing from 1st April, 2022.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print