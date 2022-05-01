Jamia Masjid Srinagar requested to hold Eid prayers at 7am

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has been requested to schedule Eid prayers at 7am in order to handle situation efficiently after civil and police administration held a meeting withe the Auqaf committee.
An official said that Civil and Police Administration had a meeting with the Anjuman-e-Auqaaf Jamia Masjid Nowhatta Srinagar today regarding conduct of Eid Ul Fitr prayers.
He said that among addressing other issues, the committee has been requested to schedule the prayers at 7:00 am on the day of Eid to handle the situation efficiently in case of any Law & Order problems and to ensure public safety and security.
“There is umpteen evidence of episodes in the past erupting into law & order problems by miscreants compelling authorities to act in the interest of public safety and security,” he said.
The official said that the Intizamia committee of has sought time till evening today to take a decision at their level.
Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has been requested to schedule Eid prayers at 7am in order to handle situation efficiently after civil and police administration held a meeting withe the Auqaf committee.