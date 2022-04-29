Police detect ‘explosive device’ on Sidhra road in Jammu

Jammu: Police on Thursday confirmed recovery of “explosive material” alongside highway in Sidhra area of Jammu city outskirts and said that the same was destroyed through controlled mechanism carried out by its bomb disposal squad.
“On Thursday afternoon, an information was received regarding some suspicious object found alongside a highway in Sidhra area of Jammu city outskirts,” ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said in a statement.
“On this, a team from a nearby station rushed to the spot and later senior officers also reached the site”.
On examination, he said, an “explosive material / device” was found there. After which, he said, the site was sealed and the material / device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by bomb disposal squad of Jammu police. “Investigation into the matter has been set into motion,” he added. Meanwhile traffic through the area was restored after being halted on either side for quite some time. (GNS)