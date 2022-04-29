Govt disallows Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir have decided not to allow Shab-e-Qadr’ and Jumat-ul-Vida’ congregational prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, a move denounced by mainstream and separatist parties.

The decision to not hold the congregational prayers was conveyed to the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid — the managing body of the grand mosque on Wednesday night.

The government and police officials headed by a magistrate visited the Jamia Masjid premises after iftar and conveyed to the Auqaf members that authorities have decided not to allow Jumat-ul-Vida congregational prayers to be held in Jamia Masjid on the last Friday of Ramadhan, as well as no prayers or Shab (night-long prayers) to be allowed on Shab-e-Qadr at the historic mosque, a statement issued by the Auqaf said.

It said the managing body strongly denounces this decision of the authorities .

The Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also denounced the repeated closure of the Jamia Masjid.

Not allowing congregational prayers on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida at the central Jamia mosque of the valley, which is thronged by lakhs of valley’s Muslims on this blessed day — when offering prayers at Jamia Masjid has greater blessings, is outrageous, and against the fundamental human right to religious practice, the Hurriyat said in a statement.

The separatist amalgam said the same holds true for barring people from praying at the Jamia Masjid on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.

Such orders against Muslims and circulars being issued by authorities in a valley school asking the staff members not to wear hijab, in a place where Islam is the religion of the vast majority, is deeply distressing, causing great angst and hurt to people and further deepening the conflict, the statement said, referring to an Army-run school in Baramulla district asking its staff to avoid wearing hijab during school hours.

The Hurriyat sought the revocation of the ban on prayers and to allow Muslims across the Valley access to central Jamia Masjid on the very important and holy days of Ramadhan .

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah termed the ban on congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid as unfortunate, saying the administration by its actions was proving that the situation in Kashmir was far from normal and contrary to what it has been claiming.

‘That is unfortunate. They say that the situation is almost normal. If it is normal, then why no permission to Shab and Jumait-ul-Vida (prayers) in Jamia Masjid?, he told reporters here.

He said the government was either creating an artificial normalcy or selling an impression of normalcy in the rest of the country by suppressing the people here .

“Normalcy does not come by way of tourism only. The proof of normalcy is by having people live normal lives. Not having the prayers is evidence of an abnormal situation, and not normalcy. The government, if not by its words, then by its actions, is proving that the situation in Kashmir is far from normal,” Abdullah said.

