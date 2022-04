Srinagar: A driver was killed a vehicle he was driving was hit by a snow avalanche at Shaitan nallah.

Officials said that a Tata mobile bearing number JK01Q-5635, was hit by a snow avalanche at Shaitan Nallah and the vehicle fell into the gorge.

The driver identified as Sajjad Ahmed Bangroo, son of Ghulam Hassan Bangroo of Batmaloo Srinagar, was shifted to Army medical facility Gumri, where doctors declared him dead—(KNO)

