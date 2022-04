Srinagar: The senior members and officials of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar held an important meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for providing all possible facilities to the worshipers and pilgrims coming to the Jama Masjid for Shab-e-Qadr and Jumma-tul-Vida.

it was stated in the meeting that according to the schedule, Isha prayers will be offered on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr at 10:30 pm and Jumma-tul-Vida prayers at 2:15 pm, In Sha Allah—(KNO)

