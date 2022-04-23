Baramulla gunfight ends with killing of 3 LeT militants

Srinagar: Baramulla encounter between government forces and militants ended after bodies of three militants were recovered from the site, an official said.
The gunfight broke out in the wee hours of Thursday at Malwah area in Baramulla and entered second day on Friday. Four army soldiers, including an officer, and a policeman were wounded in the gunfight as well.
A police officer said that two bodies of the militants were recovered on Thursday and one more on Friday, taking the toll to 3.
The slain include the top commanderof Lashker-e-Toiba, Yousuf Kantroo, who according to police had been active for the last 22 years. The two others are Hilal Sheikh alias Haznzalla and Faisal Dar.
“Arms and ammunition was recovered from the site,” said a police spokesperson adding, the operation is over now.
