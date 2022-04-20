Huge cache of arms, ammo recovered in Karnah: Police

Kupwara: Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from Taas area of Karnah in Kupwara district.
According to a statement, “In a major success against nefarious designs of adversary to push in arms and ammunition into the Valley to accelerate terrorist activities, Kupwara police along with local army unit today succeeded in recovering huge cache of arms and ammunition from Taad.”
The statement reads that acting on specific information that a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been smuggled in from across LoC, a police team led by SHO Police Station Karnah Mudaser Ahmad and PSI Ayush Sharma reached the area.
“Incharge Police Post Taad Ayush Sharma along with local Army unit undertook a search operation in general area of police post Taad. During the course of search, huge cache of arms & ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds & 5 grenades, were recovered from Hajam Mohallah, Taad Karnah,” the statement reads.
It reads that “apparently it looks like a new consignment smuggled for terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley, however, timely action of Police and local Army has enabled the Security forces to thwart nefarious designs of adversary of committing innocent killings at the hands of terrorists in the valley.”
