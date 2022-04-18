J&K records 12 fresh Covid cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 12 fresh Covid cases in a day taking the infection tally to 4,53,941 while no death due to the disease was reported, officials said on Sunday.
Of the fresh cases, three were from Jammu and nine from the Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.
Eighteen of the total 20 districts in the Union territory did not report any fresh cases. Srinagar district recorded the highest of nine cases.
The Union territory currently has 75 active Covid cases while 4,49,115 people have so far recovered from the disease, the officials said.
The death toll in the union territory due to Covid stood at 4,751 with no new death reported in a day.
—PTI
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 12 fresh Covid cases in a day taking the infection tally to 4,53,941 while no death due to the disease was reported, officials said on Sunday.