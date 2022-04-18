Ambulance Driver Killed in Karnah Road Mishap

Kupwara: An Ambulance driver was killed in a road accident in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

They said that a mini-ambulance bearing registration number JK09A-8992 on way to Karnah from Kupwara fell into a deep gorge after the driver purportedly lost control over the vehicle near Madh Modh Teethwal, resulting in onspot death of the driver.

Identifying the deceased as Shakoor Ahmad Awaan, 40, son of Abdul Rehman Awaan a resident of Teethwal, they further said there was no other than the driver on board the vehicle.

Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations. (GNS)

