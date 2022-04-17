Army soldier killed in ongoing Kokernag gunfight

Anantnag: An army soldier was killed on Friday afternoon in an ongoing gunfight between militants and government forces in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The slain army man has been identified as Nishan Singh, of army 19 Rashtriya Rifles.

“He was injured in the initial exchange of fire and was immediately evacuated to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries,” a senior police official said.

The gunfight was going on in Watnar area of Kokernag while this report was being filed. Police have said that a cordon and search operation was launched following specific inputs regarding presence of militants in the area.

“The hiding place of militants was identified and zeroed in on. They were given a chance to surrender but they opened indiscriminate fire instead, leaving the army man injured,” the official added.

He said that fire was retaliated and the exchange was still going on. “Lights have been installed in the area as intermittent exchange of fire continues,” the official said “Reinforcements have been rushed in to the area as well.”

Police sources told Kashmir Reader that two to three militants might be trapped in the area, which has been cordoned off and was being carefully sanitised.

Authorities snapped mobile internet services in certain areas of Anantnag district in the vicinity of the gunfight site.

The operation might be suspended for the night.

