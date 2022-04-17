Amid Dry Weather, Night Temp Rises At Most Places In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours, night temperature recorded an increase barring the winter capital and Bhaderwah on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.9°C against 8.9°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 1.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 7.4°C against 6.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 9.3°C against 8.0°C on the previous night. It was 2.8°C less than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 3.3°C against 2.6°C last night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.0°C against 3.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 2.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.7°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 6.8°C against 6.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.5°C against 20.8°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 13.1°C while Bhaderwah had a low of 7.2°C, the official said. While dry weather is in store for now, the weatherman has already forecast the possibility of light to moderate rains on April 20-22.

“A spell of rain/thunderstorm is likely during April 20-22nd which will cause rain at most places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu (mainly during 20-21).” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print