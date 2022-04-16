Tangdhar: Soldier Dies With Bullet Injury In Chin

Kupwara: A soldier died after hit in chin with bullet under mysterious circumstances in Tangdhar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

Official sources said that the soldier identified as Arun Sharma of 209 field regiment army, deployed at Narpost Tangdhar, was found dead with bullet injury in chin. They said that it was not known immediately if the soldier was hit accidentally or committed suicide by his service rifle. “Bullet is missing from his service weapon but investigations are underway if the it (bullet) was fired deliberately or went off accidentally,” they added. (GNS)

