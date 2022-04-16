Police requests Citizens of Srinagar to report favour, bribe by any officer or employee in Srinagar

Srinagar: In an intiative Srinagar Police on Saturday requested to citizens of Srinagar to come forward and report any bribe or favor by any officer/ employee of Srinagar district.

In a tweet, Srinagar police wrote, ” All Citizens of Srinagar district are requested to come forward & report any demand of bribe or favour by any officer/employee of Srinagar District at below mentioned numbers & at email [email protected] These numbers/email is under direct supervision of SSP, Srinagar”, reads the tweet.(GNS)

