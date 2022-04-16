NC rues 7.59 percent inflation in J&K

Srinagar: National Conference on Friday expressed concern over skyrocketing inflation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is the poorest of poor, daily wagers and salaried class that are feeling the squeeze.
Expressing concern over the peaking inflation in Jammu and Kashmir, NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the inflation rate had touched 7.59 percent in J&K which is even higher than the national inflation rate of 6.95 percent. “There is no breather for inhabitants of J&K. Our People continue to face inflationary pressure. It is anybody’s guess what people must be going through at this time when festivities are around. The soaring price rise has pinched the daily wagers, the most. People are finding it very difficult to make ends meet,” he said.
“The political instability and governance deficit have already wreaked havoc on our people, particularly daily wagers, hawkers, labourers, middle, BPL and salaried classes and depleted their savings,” Imran added.
He said the government was punishing people, particularly poor farmers, transporters, traders, daily wagers, hawkers, BPL, middle and salaried classes for its own incompetence.