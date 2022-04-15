DG Horticulture visits Baramulla, takes stock of damage to orchards by hailstorm

SRINAGAR: The Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Bhat today visited various areas of district Baramulla including Sherpora, Mamoosa, Kanloo, Babagund, Sari, Nehalpora, LalporaKunzer, LalporaTangmarg, Dobiwan, Pinjoora etc which witnessed hailstorm yesterday causing damage to fruit crops.

He was accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer Baramulla and other field functionaries of the Department.

Pertinent to mention that yesterday evening hailstorm occurred in various parts of the valley, however its severity was not much in other districts.

On the occasion, DG expressed his sympathies with the affected fruit growers. Referring to the extent of the damage, he said that about 20-25% damage has occurred in these areas. He advised the orchardists not to panic as it is still in recoverable stage.

He further said that special teams have been framed in the affected districts to assess the damage.

Meanwhile, orchardists of the affected areas were advised to follow recommendations like the orchards be immediately sprayed with any one of the these fungicides (per 100 lit. of water)

Zineb 68% + Hexaconazole 4% 72 WP (100 g) or Metiram 55% + Pyraclostrobin 5% 60 WG (100 g) or Mancozeb 75 WP (300g) or Zineb 75 WP (300 g) or Zineb 75 WP (300 g).

In addition to these, the orchards may be sprayed with Urea @ 0.2% (200 g per 100 lit. of water).

Besides, maintain proper orchard sanitation and remove fallen fruit & leaves from the orchard.

