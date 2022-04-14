LG greets people on eve of Mahavir Jayanti

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti.
In a message, the Lt Governor said that Bhagwan Mahavir’s life and teachings inspire us to lead a life of compassion, truth, humility and non-violence.
Bhagwan Mahavir’s vision and wisdom is a beacon of hope and salvation for the entire humanity. Let us, on this day, resolve to rededicate ourselves to his noble teachings which are of eternal relevance, added the Lt Governor.
